Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $448,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $7,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,504,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AHR opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.