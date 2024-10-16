Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 183,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

