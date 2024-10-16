Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,613,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

