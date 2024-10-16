Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $120.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.