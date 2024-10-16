Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $354,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $26.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.64%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

