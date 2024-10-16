Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,726 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

