Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $805,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,751,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

