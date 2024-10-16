Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 159 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $325.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

