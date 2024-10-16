ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 64.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $136.55 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 252.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00107451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

