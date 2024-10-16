Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 38,653,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 56,744,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

