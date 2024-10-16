Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCDTF

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

(Get Free Report)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.