Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.10 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.85). Approximately 1,872,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,502,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82).

QLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,540.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

