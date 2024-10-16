QUASA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,188.76 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $85,759.49 and $1,188.76 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 46% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,106.24 or 1.00023360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007200 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00065478 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100055 USD and is down -40.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,592.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

