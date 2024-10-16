Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $65.55 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,527.73 or 1.00033273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00063639 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

