Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.64 ($0.02). 3,476,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,172,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.51 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.72.

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

