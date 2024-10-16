QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 6.54.

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.

