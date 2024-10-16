Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Issued By Zacks Research

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

AEP opened at $99.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.