Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Lifted by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.