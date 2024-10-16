Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.