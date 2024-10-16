Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.27.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $179.77 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

