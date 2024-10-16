Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($7.02) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.96) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAVE. TD Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $1.63 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $178.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,766,000 after acquiring an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $142,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 704,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

