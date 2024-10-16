Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HII. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

HII stock opened at $259.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $212.58 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average is $261.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

