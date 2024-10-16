Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 38,064 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $34.07.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $559.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

