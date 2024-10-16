Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 5151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prs Reit from GBX 106 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Prs Reit Price Performance

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.61. The company has a market capitalization of £574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

See Also

