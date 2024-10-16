Prospect Financial Services LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

