Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Prospect Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,754,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,330,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.