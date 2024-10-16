Prospect Financial Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

