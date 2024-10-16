Prospect Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prospect Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after purchasing an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

