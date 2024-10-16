Prospect Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospect Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

