Prospect Financial Services LLC Invests $47,000 in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIFR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 122.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,748,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,399,648.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462,980 shares of company stock worth $20,795,679 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.