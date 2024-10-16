Prospect Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospect Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

