Prospect Financial Services LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.4% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.