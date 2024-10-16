Prospect Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $249,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 272.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

