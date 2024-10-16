ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $28.77. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 366,800 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $1,650,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.