Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 680,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 157,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

