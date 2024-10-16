Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in American Tower by 217.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.21.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

