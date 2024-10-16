Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after acquiring an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,216,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,731,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.