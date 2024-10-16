Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 617,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

