Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF makes up 2.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $749.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

