Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.20 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.49 or 0.00008133 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $100.20 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,527.73 or 1.00033273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00063639 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.56464822 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,170,423.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

