Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.56 or 0.00008225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $101.54 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.56464822 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,170,423.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

