Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

