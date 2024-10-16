Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IPDN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 11.89. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.01.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 43.32%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
