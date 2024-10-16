PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.