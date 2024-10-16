Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,000 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WW International worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 159.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WW International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

WW International Price Performance

WW opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WW

WW International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.