Prism Advisors Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,569 shares during the period. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF comprises about 1.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BUFQ opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

