Prism Advisors Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CVSB opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Get Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.