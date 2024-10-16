Prism Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $955.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.