Prism Advisors Inc. Has $14.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1,625.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

