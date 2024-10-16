Prism Advisors Inc. Has $11.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $193.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

